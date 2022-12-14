Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,086. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

