Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.93

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.93 ($57.82) and traded as low as €52.32 ($55.07). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €52.88 ($55.66), with a volume of 1,885,140 shares traded.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.84.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.