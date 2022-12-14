BayCom Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 198.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 536,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 221.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 367.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.