Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 93.8% in November

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BXRX traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,200. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $528.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.94). Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 1,479.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -110.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Baudax Bio to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

