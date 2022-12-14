Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,450 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

