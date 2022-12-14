Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

