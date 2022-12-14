Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,207 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

