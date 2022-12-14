Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.05 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 179,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.