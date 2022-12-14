Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 961 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.