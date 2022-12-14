Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 899 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.