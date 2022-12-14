Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) PT Lowered to GBX 380

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 490 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.66) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 462 ($5.67) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.51) to GBX 388 ($4.76) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Barratt Developments Stock Up 2.6 %

BTDPY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,540. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

