Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 33,305 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.