Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 33,305 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.