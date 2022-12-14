Barclays Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $45.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

