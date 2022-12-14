Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $86.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

OC stock opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,081 shares of company stock worth $1,367,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.