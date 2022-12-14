Barclays Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 125 Price Target

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) received a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.63).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Price Performance

TUI traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 135.85 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 8,728,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.48. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.45. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 101.45 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.65).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.