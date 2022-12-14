Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £669.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.31. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 68.53 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.20 ($1.52).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balanced Commercial Property Trust news, insider Isobel Sharp purchased 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £26,602.20 ($32,636.73).

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

