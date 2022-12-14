BakeryToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,580 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

