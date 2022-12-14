Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.