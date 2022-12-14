Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.47.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
