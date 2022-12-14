Babylon Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, December 16th (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.

Babylon Stock Performance

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

About Babylon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Babylon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Babylon during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Babylon by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 390,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Babylon by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,903,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

