Babylon Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, December 16th (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, December 16th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 16th.
Babylon Stock Performance
Shares of Babylon stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Babylon has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $7.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Babylon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
