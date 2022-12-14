B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.59. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 20,882 shares.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

