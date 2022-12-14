Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 26.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 99.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $901.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

