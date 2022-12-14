AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $14.90. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 318,949 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVEO. StockNews.com lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.02.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
