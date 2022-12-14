AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $14.90. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 318,949 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVEO. StockNews.com lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $518.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

