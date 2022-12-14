Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Australian Unity Office Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.
About Australian Unity Office Fund
