Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,165,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 1,726,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aurizon Stock Performance
Shares of QRNNF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aurizon has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.
About Aurizon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurizon (QRNNF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.