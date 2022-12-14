Audius Price Hits $0.15 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $140.55 million and $6.42 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

