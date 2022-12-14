AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

