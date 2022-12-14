Atlas Brown Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,669 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,662,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 188,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645,675. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

