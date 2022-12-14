Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $141.32. 6,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

