Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 321 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,578. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

