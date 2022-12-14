Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 112,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961,158. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.50) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 566 ($6.94) to GBX 603 ($7.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

