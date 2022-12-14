Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

