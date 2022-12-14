Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $165.34. 31,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,917. The company has a market capitalization of $292.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

