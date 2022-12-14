Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,409. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

