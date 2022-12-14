Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Athenex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 727.79% and a negative net margin of 145.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.