Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Athenex has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 727.79% and a negative net margin of 145.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 34.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Athenex by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 104.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 844.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

