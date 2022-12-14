Astar (ASTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.16 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Astar has a market cap of $65.16 million and $2.18 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

