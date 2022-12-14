Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Plans Dividend of GBX 29.90

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.90 ($0.37) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,622 ($19.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,844.89. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,223 ($15.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,458.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,521.42.

ABF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.32) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($22.25).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

