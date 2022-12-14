ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $819.37

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 819.37 ($10.05) and traded as low as GBX 536.34 ($6.58). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.65), with a volume of 804,368 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.67) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.24) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.73).

ASOS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £536.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,730.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 612.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 812.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($323,297.75). In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.86), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($33,707.34). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($323,297.75).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

