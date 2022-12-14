ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.30

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.38. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 36,692 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

