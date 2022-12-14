ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.30

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $14.38. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 36,692 shares.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.