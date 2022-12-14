Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

