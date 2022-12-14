Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ARTE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $9,989,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 42.9% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth $3,988,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

