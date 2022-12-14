Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Short Interest Update

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arrow Exploration from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 39 ($0.48) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSTPF remained flat at 0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it holds interests in six oil blocks in Colombia that covers an area of approximately 227,005 net acres; and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada covering an area of approximately 254,003 net acres.

Featured Stories

