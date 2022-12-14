Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ARBK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

