Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.17. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 819 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $119,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,845. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

