ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $27.64

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.64, but opened at $26.77. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 25,965 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.95) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

