ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Lowered to €23.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.95) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 193,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile



ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

