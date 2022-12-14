Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $375,375.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Arcellx Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,852. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $33.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
