Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $375,375.00 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $375,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcellx Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,852. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcellx Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACLX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.