Arcblock (ABT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $301,701.03

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $301,701.03 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

