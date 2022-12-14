Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Stock Price Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,873,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.57.
About Aphria
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
