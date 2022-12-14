Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target Raised to €31.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.50 ($31.05) to €31.40 ($33.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $31.10 on Wednesday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.