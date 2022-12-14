Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Up 1,044.4% in November

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 1,044.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 82,267 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Company Profile

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

